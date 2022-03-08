A timely think piece is given a strong production by The Rogue

Xenophobia — the fear or even hatred of those from whom we are different — is all around us these days.

You find it in this country, Europe and in a terrifying conflict In Ukraine perpetrated by Russia.

And it is dealt with head on in The Rogue Theatre’s compelling production of Christopher Chen’s “Passage.”

But no worries — we aren’t lectured to. We are made to think. Could we ask for anything better?

Chen framed his drama around E.M. Forster’s novel “Passage to India.” Sure, there are parallels to the book — the caves show up in both, and if you’ve read “Passage to India” you will see echoes of some of Forster’s characters.

But, as our narrator for the evening tells us, if you’ve read the book, forget it. “This isn’t his story but our story,” she says. “And by ours, I mean all of us here in this room, right now.”

Chen wasn’t pointing fingers at any one country or person; he wanted to keep it as neutral as possible. Hence, characters are given letters rather than names; the same with the countries.