UA Museum of Art lauded for LGBTQ youth efforts while earning national honor

"It really is the highest recognition that a museum can get in the United States and it shows our audience and the university that we are taking care of the collections" and museum, McCleary said.

The accreditation comes 40 years after the museum was first accredited in 1981. Museums can apply for accreditation every 10 years and the process involves opening the museum's records, from its financials to its mission statement and strategic plan, to inspectors who determine if the museum is acting in the best interest of the public, the artists and the facility.

"It's truly a commitment to excellence," McCleary said of the process, which she said many museums are not inclined to participate in. Of the nation's 33,000 or so museums, only 1,070 are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Coming up

UA Museum of Art, located in a building that dates back to the 1950s at 1031 N. Olive Road, is expected to reopen in October after construction to update the courtyard and entryway is finished. The first post-COVID exhibit, "The Art of Food," will open Oct. 24 and run through next March.