COVID throws lifeline to Marana's Flightline restaurant and lounge

“We were basically out there for the military, but it has always been open to the public," said Maicki. "But there used to be a guard gate out there and people assumed that it wasn't (open to the public). Now that they’ve eliminated the gate, we are are trying to get more people from the public out here.“

The pandemic seems to have been a catalyst of sorts, he and his mother said. As people started discovering Flightline, they told their friends and word of mouth started to spread far and wide.

"I knew that once I got them in one time, I could get them back," Maicki said. "Before, basically whatever business they (the airpark) were doing out here was the business we were doing in here.”

Flightline's dining room can seat about 120 with social distancing protocols, and the bar is reduced to about 40. The outdoor patio can accommodate about 60.

The lounge serves only bottled beer and mixed drinks and the restaurant's no-frills menu features burgers and sandwiches and daily specials including its popular taco Tuesdays.

McGilvra, who co-owns the business with her husband Tom, said Flightline in the past four or five months has seen a lot of new faces, and many of them have become regulars.

"I get the farmers, I get Marana, I get Picacho Peaks, I get Red Rock," she said. "(Business) has just blossomed. It's terrible to see, but because of the virus, we became known."

