Soprano Renée Fleming brings her favorites to Tucson Symphony Orchestra concert

Thursday’s concert opens with Strauss’s “Four Last Songs,” a piece she has performed more by far than any other in her career.

“I never tire of it. It is the most epic meditation on the stages of life, but the poetry is enigmatic enough for one to kind of insert your own experience into it,” said Fleming, who will return to Arizona on Feb. 14 — her 61st birthday — to perform a recital in Mesa. “I love singing that and it is very often requested. It is probably the best work ever written for soprano and orchestra.

“I tried to put together a smattering of repertoire from different stages of my career,” she added. “It’s a fun program. ... I always try to think about something for every one and this program is especially festive.”

Tucson is the third concert of Fleming’s busy year that will include a European tour with superstar pianist Evgeny Kissin in the spring.