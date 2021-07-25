This Tucson diner is spicing things up with alcoholic milkshakes

Little Anthony’s has long been a source of nostalgia for Tucsonans; a throwback to another time when Elvis Presley was king and actors like James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe dazzled on the silver screen.

Since opening in 1987, one of the ’50s diner’s signature treats has been its milkshakes, served in old-fashioned ice cream glasses in standard flavors, such as chocolate and vanilla, or covered in piles of marshmallows, pretzels, chocolate chunks and even cotton candy, as part of its “Big Bopper” milkshake menu.

More recently, the east-side eatery’s adult milkshakes — milkshakes with alcohol added — have been growing in popularity, said Little Anthony’s owner Tony Terry.

Donning silly names from theatrical productions held at the adjoining Gaslight Theater, which Terry also founded, Little Anthony’s adult milkshakes include the Henry Porter, a mix of cream soda, butterscotch and Crown Royal, and 009, which combines coffee ice cream and chocolate cake flavoring with Kahlua.

"It has been a good addition," Terry said. "We rolled it out, and it has been growing ever since, every week."