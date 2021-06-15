Tucson chef Maria Mazon makes it to top 5 but falls short in 'Top Chef' quest

As Tucson chef Maria Mazon was facing elimination from “Top Chef Portland,” a fellow contestant offered to leave in her place, playing out what was arguably one of the most dramatic exits from Bravo’s popular cooking competition show in its 18 seasons.

Mazon had made it to the top five of the original 15 chefs when she lost in episode 11’s Black Box challenge — preparing a dish from ingredients sent by loved ones at home — which aired on June 10.

As the judges announced their decision, Jamie Tran, the executive chef and co-owner of the American-Vietnamese restaurant The Black Sheep in Las Vegas, offered to leave and let Mazon stay. The judges turned down the tearful chef’s request.

“That tells you the caliber of people that were on the show,” Mazon, chef-owner of Boca Tacos y Tequila, said Tuesday, adding that she was blown away by Tran’s gesture.

“I was never ever going to allow that. I wanted to pack my knives with grace,” said Mazon, who added, “plain and simple, it’s my loss.”