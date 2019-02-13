OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 21 and 28. 724-5375.
Congress Street Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Movie theaters, the first high-rise, hotels and areas with “bad reputations” will be discussed. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 21. $25. 837-8119.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view an intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 21, 22, 24 and 28. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 and 28. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21-25 and March 1. 377-5060.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A stroll in the cactus garden to learn how species perform balancing acts to adopt to seemingly harsh conditions weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Feb. 21 and 27. 733-5158.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22. $25. 377-5060.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Observe the bajadas, washes and outcrops. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 733-5153.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. A short hike that includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs to learn the mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill at 11:15 a.m. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 22. 733-5158.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. A 2.5 hike along an arroyo walk that goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trial head. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. 733-5158.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 23. 724-5220.
Birds and Their Homes — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a 1 mile walk in search of desert birds. Suitable footwear and water required. Bring binoculars. Ages 10 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin the exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. A great introduction to the park. Program is accessible in vehicle. 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $20 per car park entrance fee applies. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 23. 733-5153.
Field Trip to Presidio Santa Cruz de Terranate and Fairbank Townsite — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Led by archaeologist Homer Thiel, he will describe what life was like at Terranate, and an included boxed lunch will be enjoyed under the cottonwood trees at the remains of the town of Fairbank. Attendees will carpool from the Presidio Museum, meeting there at 8 a.m. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23. $30. 837-8119.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. 377-5060.
Local Rugby Matches — Estevan Park, 1000 N. Main Ave. Full day of games. 10 a.m. University of Arizona Women's Rugby play UCLA; Noon -Old Pueblo Lightning Women's Rugby versus the Pasadena Royals; 2 p.m. Old Pueblo Rugby Football Club Lions men play Scottsdale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 23. 338-9224.
Meet the Chollas — Saguaro National Park East. On this easy walk, be introduced to the diverse members of the cholla cactus family and the relationships with the desert community. Suitable footwear. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 23. 733-5153.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 23. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger on a short but rocky trail hike to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. 5:15-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. 733-5153.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a moderate 1.5 walk to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals together. Suitable footwear, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Feb. 23. 733-5158.
Historic Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Feb. 23 and 26. 724-5220.
Traditional Technologies — Mission Garden. Preservation Archaeologist Allen Denoyer from Archaeology Southwest gives a hands-on opportunity to learn about prehistoric technologies. Come and experiment with making or using the kinds of tools archaeologists find in Tucson-area excavations, including projectile points, ground stone, atlatls and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. An easy short walk in the cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 24. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24. 733-5153.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 24. 664-4133.
Ranger's Choice — Saguaro National Park East. Stroll, through the park with an experienced park guide. Bring favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 24. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through the Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants/animals and how they adapt to the harsh desert. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 27. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this 1-mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Feb. 25-27. 733-5153.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join us for a stroll through the cactus garden and learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and much more. 11-11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. 733-5153.
Adaptations: Recipe for Survival — Saguaro National Park West. Take a walk in the cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Feb. 26. 733-5158.
Birding Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary — Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. A guided walk on flat trails through saguaro-ironwood desert habitat to see a variety of upland birds as well as water birds on the adjacent ponds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 26. $5. 724-5375.
Birds, Birds, Birds — Saguaro National Park East. From hummingbirds to trogons come meet the common and not-so-common birds that are found in Southeastern Arizona. Learn how important public lands like Saguaro National Park are in protecting a variety of species. 2-2:45 p.m. Feb. 26. 733-5153.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. 749-8700.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to hear why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Feb. 26. 733-5158.
Messages from a Saguaro Landscape — Saguaro National Park West. Join a naturalist on 1.5 mile hike to explore the delicate balance that plants and animals maintain in the Sonoran Desert and what strategies are utilized to ensure their survival. 3:15-4:45 p.m. Feb. 26. 733-5158.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Feb. 27. 749-8700.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A walk and talk to discuss how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 2:15-3 p.m. Feb. 27. 733-5158.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28. 733-5153.