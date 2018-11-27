The story

Back in 2007 the movie "Waitress" had everyone charmed.

So it's not surprising that it landed on the Broadway stage eight years later.

The musical follows the movie pretty closely, with a few tweaks.

Jenna is a waitress in a town stuck in a marriage with an abusive man.

When she discovers she is pregnant, she makes plans to leave town before it is obvious, secretly socking money away. And, by the way, she has begun an affair with the town's gynecologist.

But it is her fellow-waitresses who pick her up and help her get by. Still, that husband of her's is not a nice guy.

The play is the story of Jenna's struggles to triumph over a bad marriage, an unwanted pregnancy and economic woes.