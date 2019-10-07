Longtime Spanish alternative rock group Vetusta Morla has been tapped to perform at the inaugural Raza Fest at Hotel Congress, downtown this Sunday.
Hailing from Madrid, the band has been known to play stadium shows in Spain, according to billboard.com, but has opted for smaller venues on its latest run through the United States.
Tucson is toward the tail-end of their tour, a stop-over for the band on their way from Houston to San Diego, then Los Angeles.
Vetusta Morla is on a lineup in Tucson that includes Mexico City's Mexican Institute of Sound, Chetes from Mexrrissey and Tucson's own Orkesta Mendoza.
The concert runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Hotel Congress plaza, 311 E. Congress.
After the music ends at Congress, head to R Bar, 350 E. Congress across the street, to see, among other acts, DJ sets by Camilo Lara and Joey Burns from Calexico.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show through hotelcongress.com. For $64.14, you get access to Raza Fest, Cup Café patio seating, a three-course dinner and a commemorative Hotel Congress Centennial pin.