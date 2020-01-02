Mac Awards: Tucson's theatrical talent dazzled in 2019

This is what theater gave to Tucson in 2019:

Love. Tragedy. Grace. Death. Music. Insight. Laughter. Hope. Understanding. Truth.

The list goes on.

Whether it was a musical about chasing a dream (“[title of show]”) — yes, that’s the actual name of the production; a drama about family (“Things I Know to be True”); or a comedy about drag queens (“The Legend of Georgia McBride”), there was much that informed, enthralled and entertained.

Some of the productions did that more than others, and it is those that we present with the Star’s annual Mac Awards. Now in its 19th year, the award is named after Mary MacMurtrie who, through her Tucson Children’s Theatre, spent much of the last century turning local youth into actors, directors and audience members. She stressed that heart, honesty and intent were as necessary as excellence.

These productions had those and more.

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Marc David Pinate, who is generally in the director’s chair, showed his very fine acting chops in Scoundrel & Scamp’s “Cloud Tectonics.”