NIGHTLIFE
Johnnie and the Rumblers — The Breeze Bar and Grill, 6555 E. Speedway. Classic rock. 6-8 p.m. April 25. Free. 731-1414.
The 4th Annual Psych-Out — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Psych-pop duo Sugar Candy Mountain. Available at Zia Records. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-11:45 p.m. April 26. $10 in advance; $12 at the door. 629-9211.
Ignite Agave — Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St. Presentation about food, agriculture, beverage, and culture that with live music, celebrity chefs, botanists, and business owners highlighting the importance of sustainability and the agave plant’s impact on our region. 7-10 p.m. April 26. $5. 622-8848.
Drop D — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 26. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 26 and May 3. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 27. Free. 887-9027.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. 5-7 p.m. April 28. Free. 339-3494.
The Queen Bees: Sabra Faulk, Mitzi Cowell, Gary Mackender, and Alex Flores — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dancing. 6-9 p.m. April 28. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. April 29. Free. 775-2337.
MEZCrawl — Downtown Tucson: Borderlands Brewing Company, Exo Bar, Downtown Kitchen and Cocktails, Charro del Rey, Charro Steak, Crooked Tooth Brewing Co, Elvira's, Good Oak Bar, Penca, and R Bar. Dive into the cocktail world of mezcal, sipping and strolling through the bars and lounges of downtown Tucson, with local agave spirit enthusiasts and international mixologists. Ages 21 and up. Noon-10 p.m. May 2. $50. 622-8848.