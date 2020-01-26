Chinese tenor makes Arizona Opera debut in 'La Boheme'

Chinese tenor Yongzhao Yu launched his professional opera career three years ago in the role of Roldolfo in Puccini's "La Boheme."

This weekend, he recreates it with Arizona Opera.

"Rodolfo is the first role which started my career, so it means a lot to me," Yu said in an email interview last week, the day before the production opened in Phoenix. "Rodolfo is an optimistic young man. He aspires love even (as) he was always very poor. But the more I sing the more I feel his other character. This is why I’m very looking forward to every performance. It always gives me new" dimension to his character.

Yu and Guatemalan tenor Mario Chang, who also sings the role of Rodolfo for the Arizona Opera's production, are here as part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival, which runs through Feb. 16.

His Arizona debut is one of several Yu will have this season including with Seattle Opera singing the role of Duke of Mantua in "Rigoletto."

He also will return to New York's Metropolitan Opera, where he is on the "cover" roster — the equivalent of an understudy in theater — for the Rodolfo role. It will be his second shot at getting on the Met's storied stage.