A new approach

Since its founding in 1986, Borderlands Theater has followed a traditional format — a regular season, a stage, a ticket-buying audience.

Marc Pinate and Milta Ortiz are changing that.

Pinate took over as producing director when founder Barclay Goldsmith stepped down close to five years ago; he was joined by Ortiz, who serves as the company’s marketing/outreach director, as well as playwright in residence.

“We came in 4½ years ago, fresh out of graduate school, thinking we’re going to professionalize more, hire full time staff, develop a donor program,” he says. “We learned the hard way there just weren’t the resources to run Borderlands as a regional theater model. It just wasn’t going to work.”

They knew that thinking out of the box was the only way to survive.

“After a difficult year financially, and a lot of stress and deliberation, we came up with this idea: let’s throw the model out the window and think about what we do best," Pinate said. "What we do best is tell local stories, working with different layers of the community.”

The first test of this concept was in the 2015-16 season, which opened with the premiere of the Ortiz-penned “MAS,” a riveting piece about the demise of the Mexican American Studies program in TUSD. Community members, from students to teachers, helped shape the play.

Later that season, Borderlands took over the Tucson Community Center grounds for “Barrio Stories.” Plays, music and poetry evoked the memories of the barrio that had been destroyed in the 1970s so the TCC could be built.

It was a powerful experience to wander around the event and see former residents cry as their stories were told. And there was joy, too.

Earlier this year, Borderlands spread out over Barrio Anita. Again, poetry, music and theater filled the tiny neighborhood. Neighbors had been polled before the creation of the event, and Pinate found they longed for the community that it once was. His goal was to bring that back and the residents were integral to realizing that.

Over two days, people wandered throughout the neighborhood, big screens were set up outside and videos of residents with a history there told stories, music was performed by neighbors, and there were shadow-puppet plays about barrio stories. More than 3,000 Tucsonans attended the free, two-day event. Impressive considering the population of the barrio is under 300.

Pinate and Ortiz made the decision that it is the stories of the communities here, particularly the Mexican American communities who have a long history in Tucson, that they needed to tell.

“We want to be in the community we are targeting,” says Pinate. “We are going after diverse audiences. When we take the work to the neighborhood, at the most basic level it makes it accessible. And the entire city becomes our stage.”

So it made sense to stage “Sanctuary,” which Pinate is directing and Ortiz wrote, at the place that the Sanctuary Movement was founded in the early 1980s — Southside Presbyterian Church.

“It was important for me to stage this work at Southside because of what that physical space has historically represented and what has happened in that space,” says Pinate. “The various individuals that have been protected through sanctuary over the years, the meetings of humanitarian groups that take place there, the sermons, the day worker program, the various ministries — I want to harness that collective energy and channel it into the performance.”