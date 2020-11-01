Tucson shopping malls are becoming entertainment destinations

“If you just take COVID out of it, I think on the whole, it is a great way for the malls to fill some space and provide some compelling reasons why people should visit the malls,” said CBRE's McClure. “I think everybody is hopeful that we will get through this in some sort of quick manner. I think in the long run, people want to be around other people and experience things that bring them joy, and I think that’s exactly the emphasis of what entertainment is all about, to bring people together.”

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE

• Tempe-based All On Target, an indoor airsoft shooting range, moved into the Park Place and Tucson Mall in 2019, about a year after the company opened its first location. Since then, it has opened 19 locations in malls in Arizona, Colorado, California, Florida and Texas.

• Air Force veteran Jen Christiansen took a leap of faith when she signed a lease for a space at Park Place for her 9-year-old mobile paint party business Arte Bella. And until COVID-19 hit, business was better than she had expected, with 90% of her customers coming from shoppers who discovered her studio by chance.