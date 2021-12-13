Weird Al, magician Justin Willman heading to the Fox in 2022

Fox Tucson Theatre is bringing comic magician Justin Willman to its stage next May.

Tucson magic fans probably know him by his former stage name Justin Kredible, which he abandoned about 10 years ago when his career took a turn to TV.

But for years, Willman headlined Gaslight Theatre under the moniker Justin Kredible.

Willman, 41, is the former host of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars,” which pit bakers against one another to come up with the best cupcakes.

His “Magic For Humans” show on May 21 at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., will be his first in Tucson in several years and his first ever outside of Gaslight Theatre, where he was a regular since his 2002 debut.

Willman, who hosts Netflix’s months-old show “Baking Impossible,” is one of four acts that were added last week to Fox’s 2021-22 calendar. Tickets are on sale now through foxtucson.com. Also coming: