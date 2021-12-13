Weird Al, magician Justin Willman heading to the Fox in 2022

Fox Tucson Theatre is bringing comic magician Justin Willman to its stage next May.
Tucson magic fans probably know him by his former stage name Justin Kredible, which he abandoned about 10 years ago when his career took a turn to TV.
But for years, Willman headlined Gaslight Theatre under the moniker Justin Kredible.
Willman, 41, is the former host of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars,” which pit bakers against one another to come up with the best cupcakes.
His “Magic For Humans” show on May 21 at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., will be his first in Tucson in several years and his first ever outside of Gaslight Theatre, where he was a regular since his 2002 debut.
Willman, who hosts Netflix’s months-old show “Baking Impossible,” is one of four acts that were added last week to Fox’s 2021-22 calendar. Tickets are on sale now through foxtucson.com. Also coming:
The British Invasion — Live on Stage, an immersive multimedia British Invasion tribute show that includes period photos and original film footage from the 1960s British bands that influenced the future of American music. The show includes songs from the Rolling Stones, The Animals, Dusty Springfield, The Kinks and the Dave Clark 5. They are here April 7.
Standup comedian/actress Fortune Feimster brings her “Hey Y’all” show to the Fox on May 6. You might recognize her from E’s “Chelsea Lately” as well as her starring role on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” and NBC’s “Champions.” She also has appeared on “Claws,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Workaholics” and “Dear White People,” just a few of the many shows on her growing resume.
Weird Al Yankovic brings his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” with special guest comedian Emo Philips on Sept. 27. And while the show is practically a year away, Yankovic has already been getting a lot of publicity nationwide after announcing his long-awaited return to the stage following the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour is a biggie: 133 North American dates from April through the end of 2022.
