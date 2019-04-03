Former Arizona commit Jahvon Quinerly will now consider a third option for his college basketball career after Villanova announced Wednesday he would transfer.
A five-star class of 2018 guard out of New Jersey, Quinerly decommitted from UA less than a month after the federal investigation into college basketball was announced in September 2017. The initial federal complaint said then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson accepted $20,000 in bribes to use toward luring Quinerly to play for the Wildcats.
However, Quinerly had only a modest impact at Villanova and indicated unhappiness publicly in December when he posted that Villanova “was my second choice for a reason” on Instagram. He quickly deleted the post, and later apologized for it, saying he had learned a lesson about the power and reach of social media and would “work hard to regain your trust and support.”
Apparently this was on Jahvon Quinerly's Instagram story for a quick moment. Things seem to be going swimmingly there pic.twitter.com/u2BvV0zKhr— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 12, 2018
But a transfer appeared likely anyway, especially after Quinerly played in only 25 of Villanova’s 36 games, and averaged 3.2 points.
“I knew it would be a transition for him,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I didn’t think it would be this difficult of a transition, but it is, and I agree with him. … If he found somewhere where it just fit him and he didn’t have to go in and adjust so much, it would be better for him.”