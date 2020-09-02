James Boyce Scott was born in Morenci, Arizona, in 1916. He graduated from Clifton High School in 1934 and entered the University of Arizona later that year. While at the university, "Scotty" lettered in tennis for four years and was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. In 1939 he was elected the student president of the Law College from which he graduated in 1940. He was also active in the Army ROTC and received numerous awards and recognitions. While at the UA he met Virginia Elizabeth Culin, the daughter of Frank L. Culin, Jr. and Ella Greene Sneed Culin. James and Virginia were married in Tucson on Oct. 19, 1940. After the wedding Boyce and Virginia returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he was stationed. In 1941 his unit, the 2nd Calvary Division was sent to Australia and Scotty would serve for two years in the Pacific Theater. He was then transferred to the 87th Infantry Division and served in Europe under his father-in-law, Maj. Gen. Frank L. Culin, Jr., commander of the division. After the war Scotty and Virginia returned to Arizona where Scotty started a law practice in Clifton. He also served as Superior Court judge and county attorney of Greenlee County. Scotty and Virginia had three children: Carol Boyce Scott (Russell), James Culin Scott and Marcia Scott (Hayes). James Boyce Scott died in the Morenci hospital on Feb. 22, 1961. He is buried in the Safford, Arizona Cemetery. Grandchildren include: Aaron James Scott, Lindsay Callaway Scott, Lisa Williams Catlett and Chris Williams.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
