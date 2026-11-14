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Tucson artist Kath Macaulay is almost never without her trusted travel bag of art supplies.

The modified camera bag, which she carries with her in the field and in her daily life, holds her small palette of watercolor paints, paintbrushes, the ankle of an athletic sock to blot her brushes on, and film canisters filled with water. It also functions as a vital piece of artist equipment.

“At a moment's notice, it becomes an easel,” Macaulay said.

It’s not the kind of easel that has to be assembled, with legs and space for a large canvas. Instead, she uses the bag itself to rest her sketchbook against.

Macaulay has been an artist and teacher for decades, and the portable bag has been her primary toolkit for years, allowing her to turn anywhere in the world into her artist's studio.

“I love being outdoors,” she said. “Most of my paintings I've done plein air.”

What she didn’t love was schlepping around an easel, tubes of paint, and all the other bulky supplies.

“I had a medical equipment sales job and one day off during the week, every week, and so all my oils were on one side of the front door, all my watercolors on the other side, and I'd go to the front door and decide which one I wanted to take.”

Instead, she said she always opted to take her easy-to-carry field kit.

“I was a runner for 57 years. I ran with my dogs, and I could take this with me,” she said. “Wherever you are, it doesn't matter. This can go, and you can use it.”

And she means everywhere.