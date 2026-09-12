“The day we retired, we were really excited about it, and then I kind of felt this ‘now what?’” Newman said. “We'd always talked about having an RV and going out across the country. And I'm of that personality where I've got to multitask. It's like ‘what am I going to do besides sitting in the right-hand seat?’”

She picked paper quilling because it made minimal mess, and was easy to take with her on her adventures.

“I just need three things. I need my paper strips, my little tool, and my glue, and that's it, and I can take it wherever I want,” Newman said.

What she loves most about quilling, she said, is not only the act of creating her pieces, but the community around the art form.

“I found this community of quillers across the country,” she said. “Now it’s just grown into these 10- and 12-year relationship people. I've got this great friend in Charlottesville, Virginia, and I just absolutely adore her.”

Connecting with friends in the quilling community helped Newman grow her skills as an artist, and she said she is often inspired by the work of other quillers and seeing what they have made possible.

“As you start learning more, you sort of pick out people that you know have the same vision as you did. So those are the ones that I would lean on,” Newman said. “I started thinking, ‘I don't want it to be just a paper craft.’ I wanted it to be art. I wanted people to look at it as an art piece.”

Before quilling, Newman had never considered herself an artist, and she was surprised by the positive reactions to her work.