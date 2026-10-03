He is a self-proclaimed lover of the desert, and takes a lot of his inspiration from the natural world around him.

“I really like the landscape. I really want to do clouds, colors, because it changes so quickly,” Marshall said. “I take photos of the sky, sunsets and the sunrises all the time.”

Each print starts with a sketch, which he draws directly on the board. They don't need to be detailed, Marshall said; following his instincts and letting the design evolve is part of the process.

“I don't try to map everything out before I start something because I would get too bored, and I would go outside my own lines, anyways,” Marshall said. “I usually look at my reference image, but then I also look at the print itself to see what's going on with it and what I want to have removed.”

It's easier for him, he said, to think about the shapes in his designs rather than lines.

To create his detailed, multi-colored prints, Marshall works layer by layer to carve out his designs. Each step is done on the same wooden or vinyl block, starting with the largest base color first, removing as little as possible, and leaving blank space for the lightest values. Marshall then adds darker and darker values on top, adding detail until the work is finished.

“It's backwards and reverse. You're removing material when you carve something,” he said. “If you're just going to do a single color, you're removing what's going to be the color of the paper.”