This is the first time the show has come here, and there’s a good chance it will be the only time given the short window that the show tours.

“Elf the Musical” follows the story from the film: Buddy grows up at the North Pole with Santa and is led to believe he is an elf like everyone else who works with Papa Elf in Santa’s workshop. Until the truth comes out and he’s sent to New York to meet his birth father, a rich children’s book publisher.

“It's still really a coming of age story about Buddy the Elf meeting a family who never knew him and finding love and acceptance for one another and all of the comedy and antics that everybody knows and loves that come with this man who thinks that he's an elf,” said Ducat, who landed the role last year months after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

“Elf” was Ducat’s first big show and first tour, and it earned him mixed reviews. Some critics compared his performance to that of Ferrell, while others said Ducat did a good job of maintaining the essence of the character Ferrell created while making it his own.

“There's parts, there's lines where I'm like, this is very specific and it's written very specifically, and I I try to bring some of that,” said Ducat, who performed the musical 50 times in its 2025 run. “But I'm bringing a lot of myself to it, as well. I'd say it's it's kind of a mix.”

One thing Ducat said he shares with the Buddy character is his self-professed dorky personality.