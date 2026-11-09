“The Crashing Out Tour” comes on the heels of the Oct. 20 release of their third book, “The Middle School Moms Survival Guide,” a follow-up to the 2019 New York Times bestselling debut “#IMOMSOHARD” and their 2021 children’s book “The Meanest of Meanies.”

Not long after Smedley and Hensley struck social media gold with their viral videos, the pair took the show on the road.

“The decision to go on a tour came almost immediately after I think two or three videos,” Hensley said. “We were just so excited to see all of these comments from women. And both Jen and I had had a long history of performance, and we loved performing together. We were like, we've got to make a live show so that we can go see these women in real life.”

In 2017, #IMOMSOHARD brought the kids along for their “Summer Break Tour.”

“We got a tour bus .. and it was Jen and my face on the side of it like we were Beyoncé,” Hensley said. “But on the inside it was just an absolute hellhole. We brought our kids and we brought my mom and we brought Jen's sister-in-law, and we brought a tour manager, and we went on the road probably all over the country for about four weeks, and our kids were in heaven,” Hensley said.

The pair introduced themselves to Tucson with 2019’s “Mom’s Night Out Round 2 Tour” that played the AVA at Casino del Sol. Their last show here was at the Fox in 2023.

Friday’s show will include the pair trading stories about their middle school kids and navigating sticky situations.

Like the time recently when Hensley’s son beat her in a sex ed quiz.