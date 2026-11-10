"The lawyer goes and visits him and there's a very sad sort of final set of scenes where Bartleby refuses to eat," Spears said. "And the lawyer says, 'You know, Bartleby, you have to eat something.' And of course, he says, 'I would prefer not to’.”

The story ends with the revelation of Bartleby's earlier life as a clerk in a "dead letter office," where undeliverable mail is stored. Among the clutter are letters with money sent to loved ones to save them from some dire situation that never arrives to them.

"There's sort of an existential kind of elegy about what it means to be human, what it means to kind of live life," Spears said.

Spears adapted Melville's language in the texts, simplifying it without dramatically altering it. The music, he said, is tonal and lyrical, "like there's a song behind the song."

"It's like there's a song that you can't hear, and then I've cut all these holes in it and so it's like the full song you can't hear," he explained. "The piano part sounds like this exploded kind of song that you can't quite put together in your head, and the vocal line is very fractured. So in a way, it's trying to evoke musically this tale that's going to have all these kind of holes and emptiness and absence in it."

"I like to think about things like that, like actually approach the problem and foreground it, rather than paste it over with pretty music," he added. "That being said, it's very tonal. It's actually very accessible. You don't have to be thinking about those things when you hear it. ... The music gets more lyrical and starts to feel like there's more coherence in the vocal lines as this narrator is kind of putting together this whole story."