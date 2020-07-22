The key to a fulfilling life
Psalms 16:11
"Thou wilt show me the path of life: in thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures forevermore."
Have you ever noticed a couple that just started dating? They are the ones at the mall or your favorite hamburger place laughing and having a great time. They are the ones who have that adoration in their eyes when they stare at each other so intently.
What makes this couple stand out? I believe it is that they truly enjoy being with the other person. It does not matter who is around them, all their focus is on their love. They find joy in being in that person’s presence.
Did you know that our joy is a result of being in God’s presence? Here in Psalms 16, David shares a wonderful truth. When we enter into God’s presence, there is fullness of joy. But why is that? How can we have this fullness of joy? I believe that there are two reasons.
1) God’s presence provides comfort.
Earlier in this Psalms, David says “…Because he is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.” (Psalms 16:8) David believed that God was always someone he could run to. All throughout the Psalms, David referenced God as his refuge or shelter. David understood that no matter the trials or blessings he was facing, he could always find comfort in God’s presence.
We can, too. We can find joy knowing that God never changes. We can run to Him and find joy in His comfort. Our lives will be full of unexpected blessings and trials. In every situation, we have a shelter or refuge to go to. We can truly have joy knowing that God provides comfort.
2) God’s presence provides peace.
Growing up I played soccer and I loved being able to look over to the sideline and see my parents watching and supporting me. Their presence did not necessarily make me play better, but it provided peace in knowing that they were there to support me.
Truthfully, God’s presence provides peace in our lives. The Bible says in Proverbs 18:24, “…There is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” No matter what is going on in our lives, when we are in God’s presence we can have peace.
Notice I didn’t mention happiness in this thought. Happiness is dependent on our circumstances. Our happiness can have ebbs and flows. Joy, on the other hand, is found in a relationship with Jesus. This attribute is consistent because it is found solely in God’s presence.
Truly, a fulfilling life is found in a daily relationship with God. I pray that you experience that joy from God’s presence today.
