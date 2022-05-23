Foundations open new teen lounge at Diamond Children's hospital

Teen patients at Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center now have a new place to relax while at the hospital.

Last week, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and the Starlight Children's Foundation opened a teen lounge. The space came to life thanks to a grant that is part of a three-year $1.5 million partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy and Starlight Children’s foundations. Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center was one of 18 hospitals across the country selected for this program.

The teen lounge provides young patients areas to sit and relax, socialize with other teens or watch TV. The brightly decorated space was designed to ease stress and support the overall health and well-being of patients.

Additional technology including a gaming system is planned for the future.

“This new space delivers happiness to teens battling cancer and other serious illness by providing them a sense of normalcy and distraction from the stress and anxiety that often comes with being a teen in a hospital,” said April McGonnigal, director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “The new lounge will give these amazing teens a way to connect with friends and siblings during their hospital stay and forget for a few moments why they are in the hospital.”

