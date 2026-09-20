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The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.

We also pay for children with special needs who live in Pima County to spend a week at a weeklong overnight camp designed especially for them.

Our goal is to raise $250,000 to pay for up to 800 kids to go to camp this year.

So far, we've received 891 donations totaling $230,132.56 or just over 92% of our goal. We're shy $19,567.44 of paying for summer camps.

We committed to paying for at least 400 kids to attend YMCA and Boy and Girl Scout overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, for school-age children with special needs. These camps are summer camps.

Our summer bills include:

$6,630 to send 17 kids from Edge High School to Sky School.

$13,090 to send 31 kids from Flowing Wells High School to Sky School.

$24,169 to send 61 kids to Girl Scout camp.

$85,000 to send 85 kids to weeklong Lions Camp Tatiyee for children with disabilities.

$150,000 to send 242 kids to weeklong Triangle Y Ranch camp.

In addition, we have pledged $72,000 to pay for 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter fall overnight camps — University of Arizona Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mount Lemmon, and Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's west side. Both camps are mostly during the school year.