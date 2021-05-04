Irrigation tips for desert gardens

It’s also important to figure out where your water will come from. Is it city water? Well water? Or will you harvest rainwater or grey water? Perhaps you will include air conditioning condensate or discarded water from a reverse osmosis filter? Each of these water sources may need different configurations. For example, city water is provided at a pressure much higher than drip irrigation systems are designed for, so you will need a pressure regulator valve to reduce the water pressure to appropriate levels. On the other hand, a rainwater tank or grey water pipe may not have much pressure at all, and you will need to compensate for this so that your system delivers water to all of your plants. If pressure is too high or too low it will not work properly and will damage your tubing. If using rainwater or grey water, make sure you check the pressure of the water with a pressure meter to make sure it's appropriate for your irrigation system.