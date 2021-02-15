9th Circuit judges now weighing arguments over Rosemont Mine

Judge’s questions for company

Fletcher questioned the company and government view that valid claims aren’t needed.

“For the government to say that these are invalid claims but that nonetheless we will allow the operator to deposit an enormous amount of waste rock and tailings on them, I don’t see how the government can get there,” Fletcher told the Justice Department’s Amelia Yowell.

Yowell replied that since these lands are open to anyone to explore under the 1872 law, for the feds to investigate the claims’ validity would be an empty exercise. If one claimant’s claims were found invalid, someone else could come back and file another claim, she said.

It’s undisputed that Rosemont has a large, valuable copper deposit, and that Rosemont has the right to mine it, Yowell said. “It’s also an undisputed fact they have got to have a place to store waste rock and tailings.

“If they couldn’t store waste rock and tailings there, that would in effect prohibit Rosemont from exercising its right under the mining law to mine this valuable deposit.”

Judges’ questions for mine opponents