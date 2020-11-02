Amphitheater has 20 COVID-19 cases across 8 schools, closes two grade-level classes

Amphitheater schools have 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases at eight schools since Friday, Oct. 30, and decided to temporarily close two fifth-grade classes at Holaway Elementary.

The district, which serves about 12,000 students, has cases at the following schools:

• Nash Elementary — two student cases, no close contacts asked to quarantine;

• Ironwood High School — eight student cases, number of close contacts still unknown;

• Holaway Elementary — two staff member cases, number of close contacts still unknown, both fifth-grade classes have shifted to remote instruction;

• Amphitheater Middle School — three student cases, number of close contacts still unknown;

• Amphi High School — two student cases, number of close contacts still unknown;

• Canyon del Oro High School — one student case, number of close contacts still unknown;

• Coronado K-8 — one staff member case, seven other staff members are quarantined as close contacts;

• Walker Elementary: one student case, two staff quarantined as close contacts

The district decided to close the two fifth-grade classes at Holaway after two staff members at the school tested positive. Those students will switch to "remote by necessity" for the next two weeks, said spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela on Monday, Nov. 2.

Amphitheater notified the Arizona Daily Star about these cases. The public doesn't know about cases in all schools because many schools and school districts do not announce them publicly, although most will confirm tips the public gives to the Star. Tucson's largest school district TUSD has told the Star they will not tell the public about any cases unless it rises to the level of an outbreak or closure.