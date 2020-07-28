Arizona coronavirus cases top 165,900; 15,292 in Tucson area
Arizona has recorded more than 165,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

With 2,107 new cases, the statewide total is 165,934, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,408 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 104 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 15,292 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 183 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,077 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,894 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,286 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,197 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,791 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 47 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 431 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 13 new deaths reported Tuesday in Pima County.

There have been 1,112,825 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,143 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.4% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,408 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,467 people 65 years old and older;

• 500 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 230 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 200 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 11 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

