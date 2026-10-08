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The Tucson City Council approved a pay raise for Timothy Thomure that makes him the highest-paid appointed local government bureaucrat in the region.
Tucson Unified School District families will start being notified if their school is up for closure or facing changes in about two to three weeks.
A lack of federal oversight is forcing local governments and community members to implement their own guardrails on immigration detention cen…
Registered voters on the active early voting list will have their ballot automatically mailed to them starting Oct. 7.
Apollo Middle School teacher Rachel Eggebeen warns that Proposition 320 may force schools to cut essential services to meet direct instruction…
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