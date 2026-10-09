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City Manager Timothy Thomure is now one of the highest-paid appointed bureaucrats in the region, after councilmembers approved a nearly $50,000 raise despite some concerns on the council.

Thomure was appointed in 2024 and hired at a salary of $315,000, according to his employment agreement. Councilmembers Miranda Schubert and Paul Cunningham voted against amending his contract to bring his salary to $375,000 a year at Tuesday’s meeting.

Cunningham said he had no issue with Thomure’s performance, but said the raise was too much at once.

“I have some values that we only do 10% at a time,” he said.

Schubert told the crowd the role is demanding and deserves competitive compensation, but questioned a raise of this size at the same time Tucson is charging residents more for recreation fees and parking rates.

“I can’t separate this decision from the financial reality we have been asking everyone else in Tucson to accept ... We have asked our employees, departments, and residents alike to tighten their belts, to chip in. In that environment, I cannot justify increasing the salary of our highest paid employee by roughly 17% in a single year,” she said.

Mayor Regina Romero told the council she was surprised to hear dissenting votes.

“We had an executive session where we had an opportunity to voice concern. The salary was talked about,” she said.

She said Thomure has prioritized cost-of-living adjustments for the city’s over 5,000 employees.