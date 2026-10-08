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Tucson Unified School District families will start being notified if their school is up for closure or facing changes in about two weeks, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said at Tuesday’s governing board meeting.

In a closure timeline update, Trujillo said the 31-person advisory committee helping to create the plan met Thursday, Oct. 1 to review final scenarios and combinations of closures and consolidation plans. His team will assess whether their recommendations are practical given space, transportation and budget constraints, he said, before notifying principals, faculty and families if their schools are at risk starting the week of Oct. 19.

“(Parents) are going to receive a letter from me, and in that letter there will be a date that I will be returning to their school to answer their questions and present more detailed information on the proposal that would affect their school,” Trujillo said Tuesday. “That sets up October 27, where our board will look in a very very detailed way at the administration's proposal for reconfiguration and consolidation.”

The late-October meeting was moved from its usual location at Duffy Community Center to Palo Verde High School, 1302 S Avenida Vega, due to high attendance expectations.