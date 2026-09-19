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An Arizona resident won big on Sept. 17 after a winning lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Tucson.

The jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Circle K located at 1735 W. Speedway Blvd.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Thursday, Sept. 17 were 8, 17, 32, 36 and 37. The next drawing will be on Friday, Sept. 18, with an estimated jackpot of $50,000.

The win comes just a few weeks after four winning lottery tickets worth millions of dollars were sold in different parts of the state, including a jackpot-winning The Pick ticket worth $2.4 million.