Tucson roadwork
Dodger the Coyote
- Arizona Daily Star
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Demolition of the former Casa Molina on East Speedway has begun, but the bull statue in its parking lot will remain intact.
The University of Arizona has reduced the height of the new dorm planned on the northwest corner of Speedway and Campbell from 19 stories to 9…
A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the city's north side, Tucson police said.
A Banner–University Medical Center South employee has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient in the hospital’s behavioral…
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