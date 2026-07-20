After a mass shooting in downtown, a Tucson business that was front and center is speaking out about safety in the area.
On its Instagram account, Empire Pizza said two of the shooting's nine victims were on its patio at 137 E. Congress when bullets came from outside.
"We opened 16 years ago. We opened before the streetcar, before private development and before Rio Nuevo," the restaurant's post said. "It breaks our hearts to see what downtown has become."
Gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday in a confrontation between two groups, critically injuring nine people. A suspect who was seen running from the area was shot by a Tucson Police officer who was in the area patrolling and ran to the scene.
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In response to a statement posted by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero condemning the violence and calling for action, Empire was critical of the resources the city has committed to downtown.
"The difference between University Boulevard and Congress Street is about half a mile. The gun laws are the same. The difference is the vagrancy, lack of police presence, panhandling, public urination, defecation, open air drug use, graffiti, etc. As mayor, there’s not much you can do about federal and state gun law, but you can make a world of difference with the rest," the comment said.
Empire's original post, which also offered prayers to the victims, stated the Ronstadt Transit Center has a stronger security presence than any business in the area.
Despite the criticism, Empire praised the Tucson Police Department's response.
"In gathering camera footage for the police investigation, we noticed an amazing act of bravery from TPD," Empire said. "Under a minute from when injuries seem to occur, two TPD officers were on the scene and immediately rendered first aid to the victims. They ran into the line of fire, immediately and selflessly rendering assistance."
No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect, whose name hadn't been released, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, along with the victims.
As a result of the mass shooting, a number of downtown businesses were unable to operate Sunday due to road closures as investigators were on site.
Downtown Tucson Partnership expressed appreciation to first responders and support for the victims, adding "We also stand with our downtown merchants, employees, residents and visitors as our community comes together to support one another."