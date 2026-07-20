David Leroy French, 21, was arrested in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Tucson Sunday that left nine people critically injured, court records say.
At the time of the incident French was serving a four-year probation term for a 2024 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.
At about 2 a.m. Sunday, after a verbal argument, French allegedly opened fire into a crowd near East Congress and North Sixth Avenue, striking nine people, an interim complaint says.
Nearby Tucson police officers heard the shots and saw a man running away from the scene, police said in a news release.
After giving the man verbal commands, an officer opened fire, striking him, the release said.
Ten people, including French, were taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries, the complaint says. French has since been booked into the Pima County jail. No bond had been set Monday morning.
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Through reviewing surveillance footage, investigators confirmed French was the shooter, the complaint says.
French was arrested on suspicion of nine counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, nine counts of aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm at a structure, the complaint says.
During the 2024 incident, French and some other people were hanging out at a car wash in the early morning of Oct. 6, 2024, when an employee asked them to leave, court records say.
French, who had pulled out a rifle, and two others confronted the employee. The employee ran away from the group towards the median of a nearby road, court records say.
Surveillance footage from the incident shows French pointing the rifle at the employee and firing in his general direction, court records say.
About a week after the incident, French told police he had shot the rifle but didn't remember shooting at anyone. He noted, however, he was drunk at the time so he couldn't remember what happened too well, court records say.
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