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The death of a juvenile was found shot to death inside a vehicle in midtown Saturday night is being investigated as a homicide, Tucson police say.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of North Bell Avenue, near East Pima Street and North Swan Road, found the juvenile in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police have not released the juvenile’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing.