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Three Salpointe Catholic High School students were killed in a fiery crash Saturday night in the Catalina Foothills, authorities say.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. when a vehicle struck a curb near East Skyline and North Foothills drives.

The vehicle went off the road and caught fire, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The car was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. All three teens in the car died at the scene, the release said.

Speed and impairment were factors in the crash, the department said.

On Sunday, Salpointe identified the students as Maddy Rea, 17; Alex Schneider, 18; and Joel Slavin, 16.

"As people, we grieve; but as people of faith, we grieve with the sure hope that God will not abandon us to face our difficulties alone," Bishop James A. Misko said in a prepared statement. "I ask the faithful to join me in praying for the repose of the souls of these young people and for God's comfort, strength, and peace to be with their families, loved ones, and the entire school community during this time of sadness.”

Salpointe will have grief counselors and additional support resources Monday at the school, 1545 E. Copper St.