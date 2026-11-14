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Tucson police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal fight at the Ronstadt Transit Center Saturday morning.

About 7 a.m. on Nov. 14, police responding to a fight with weapons at the bus hub near East Congress Street and North Sixth Avenue found a man with serious injuries, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The attacker had left before authorities arrived, and police are actively searching, a Tucson police spokesperson said Saturday morning.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed nor the person being sought in connection with the killing.

The investigation continues.