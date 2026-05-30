Two men who exchanged gunfire Friday night after a confrontation in traffic on Tucson's far east side both died, police say.
For Star Subscribers: Gee Automotive Companies says it plans to operate the Tucson dealerships with the existing name, brands and locations an…
A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed during an Arizona Department of Public Safety traffic stop on Interstate 10 Monday east of Tucson, aut…
For Star subscribers: When people call Tucson a "cesspool," they're often talking about the view from their car. Those living on the streets a…
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