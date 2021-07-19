Ben's Bells: Dan Johnson

Why: For his work serving as principal at Coyote Trail Elementary School in Marana. Johnson has, over the years, enhanced the natural environment of the school grounds, Burkett wrote in her nomination letter. “Under his supervision, fruit trees and flowers have been planted. A lovely walled enclosure has been made that houses our desert tortoise, Flash. Most recently, a beautiful chicken coop in the style of a one-room schoolhouse has been added containing a rooster and hens.” It’s the uses to which his projects have been applied, however, that Burkett said are the reasons Johnson deserves a Ben’s Bell. “I work in the special education department. As a positive behavior incentive, our special needs students can earn a trip to the chicken coop with Mr. Johnson. Daily, he takes time out of his busy schedule and makes a special trip to the chicken coop with the students who have earned that reward. To see the anticipation, excitement, and joy on our students’ faces warrants recognition for this community-minded principal.”