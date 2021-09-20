Ben's Bells: Gerry Sullivan

Meet Gerry Sullivan, this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Carole Jenny nominated Gerry for her kindness shown to the residents of La Posada.

La Posada is a senior living facility of more than 700 residents in Green Valley. During the height of the COVID lockdown Sullivan called each and every resident and sang “Happy Birthday” to them (residents receive a monthly birthday list). Gerry explained that she knew many residents were alone on their birthdays and she wanted to let them know someone was thinking of them — even though she had not met most of the residents she called. After singing, she chatted briefly with the birthday person.

Even though we are now pretty much back to normal regarding the pandemic, Gerry has continued calling and singing to each resident on their birthday. When asked why, she replied, “I enjoy it and I hope it lifts spirits of the residents, especially those who are alone. I just can’t seem to stop.”

If you know someone who inspires kindness within the Greater Tucson, Phoenix, or Connecticut community, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell. bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee