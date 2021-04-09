Border apprehensions keep rising in Southern Arizona

Republican officials who visited the border recently, including Gov. Doug Ducey, say the rise in border encounters is the result of President Biden rolling back some of former President Donald Trump’s policies, such as the Migrant Protection Protocols that forced thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border towns for a chance to speak with U.S. officials.

One key policy Biden maintained from the Trump administration was a public-health order known as Title 42 that allowed the Border Patrol to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico.

CBP officials say the policy is necessary to avoid spreading the coronavirus among agents and at immigration detention centers. Critics of the policy say it is being used unlawfully to block migrants from asking for asylum.

As a result of Title 42, some migrants quickly try again to cross the border after they are expelled. Administration officials said 60% of the encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in March were Title 42 expulsions. Of those expelled, 28% already had been expelled under Title 42.

The Border Patrol uses the Title 42 health order far more in the Tucson Sector than in the Yuma Sector, according to the statistics CBP released Thursday, which for the first time provided information about how Title 42 is used in each Border Patrol sector.