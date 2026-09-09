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A job fair geared toward helping people who’ve had run-ins with the law will be held Thursday at the Tucson Convention Center.

The Re-Entry Job Fair, hosted by Second Chance Tucson, will bring together job seekers, employers, community partners and resource providers from noon to 4 p.m.

Second Chance Tucson, which launched in 2014, works to reduce recidivism with the support of nonprofits, faith-based organizations, goverment agencies, law enforcement and employers.

The free event will be held in the TCC grand lobby and ballroom, 260 S. Church Ave.