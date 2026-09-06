Using zip ties and duct tape provided by flight attendants, the two men and one other passenger restrained the reportedly unruly real estate agent until the plane could safely land in Baltimore, according to TMZ.

After Lundeen was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, and removed by police, the flight continued to its original destination.

"The safety ​and ​security ​of our customers ​and team members ​is our top ​priority and ​we ​do not ​tolerate violence. We thank our ​team members for ​their ​professionalism ​and ​our customers ​for ​their ​understanding," read a statement from American Airlines, according to the Republic.

Here, Long Realty on Sunday said it "ended its affiliation" with Lundeen, though the company did not specifically use his name.

"Long Realty is aware of reports concerning criminal charges filed against a former affiliated real estate agent arising from an incident that allegedly occurred during a commercial flight," Long Realty said in a Facebook post Sunday. "Upon learning of the incident, Long Realty promptly ended its affiliation with the individual. The individual is no longer associated with or authorized to represent Long Realty in any capacity."

Lundeen has been a licensed real estate broker in Arizona since 2001, according to the Arizona Department of Real Estate.

A LinkedIn profile that appeared to be Lundeen's and was visible Sept. 5, identified him as a realtor and listed Long Realty Company as his current employer. Lundeen had been at the company's Tucson and Tanque Verde office since 2013, according to the profile, on the professional networking website, the Republic reported.

Lundeen was released on Sept. 4 on his own recognizance and with no bond. He has a trial set for Oct. 19, the Republic reported.