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A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a train Saturday morning near South Nogales Highway, authorities said.

About 6 a.m. the crew of a Union Pacific Railroad train tried to stop after spotting a man lying on the train tracks, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release

But the train couldn't stop in time. Daniel Enrique Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia near Martinez and believe impairment may have been a factor, the release said.

Neither the train engineer nor conductor showed signs of impairment or fatigue, the release said.

The investigation continues.