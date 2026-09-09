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A vacant parcel on the city’s northeast side has been purchased for the development of an equestrian center.

Sonoran Equestrian Center LLC purchased the 9.31 acres at 8050 E. Tanque Verde Road from The Francis E. Hawke, Jr. Trust for $1.4 million.

Preliminary plans submitted with the city of Tucson include a 60-stall covered open-air barn, a covered open-air dressage arena, an open-air jumping area, and a covered exercise arena.

No timeline for the project has yet been announced.

Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the seller and the buyer was self-represented.