Bourn Cos. did not respond to a request for comment.

Residential, office combinations

Last year, New York-based Brookfield placed Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, up for sale, but no buyer has emerged.

As with Park Place, the Sears property near Tucson Mall is owned separately.

Nancy McClure, a local retail specialist, was part of the “de-malling” team at El Con on East Broadway — the city’s first enclosed mall — where the interior mall was demolished and replaced with standalone retailers such as Walmart, Target, Marshalls, Burlington and Ross Dress for Less.

“It took 10 years to take it from what it was to what it is today, and it has maintained occupancy since then,” said McClure, senior vice president and market leader with Western Retail Advisors.

She said malls that are being redesigned into destinations for living, working and dining are the way forward, and she sees that potential for Park Place.

“Park Place has prime positioning in a highly desirable retail hub that is supported by established nearby neighborhoods, corporate offices, hospitals (and) close proximity to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,” McClure said.

Residential and office combinations add steady traffic to retailers during the day and evening hours, she said.