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Tucson could be getting its first WinCo Foods location after the grocery chain purchased nearly 12 acres of commercial property on East Broadway for $18 million.

WinCo Foods LLC purchased the 11.59-acre property at 5205 E. Broadway and adjoining parcels in a deal that closed Aug. 6, according to Real Estate Daily News.

The property, near Broadway and Craycroft Road, includes three parcels totaling about 505,000 square feet of land and nearly 120,000 square feet of existing buildings. Current tenants include the At Home store, Angry Crab Shack and Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

WinCo has not announced what it plans to do with the property, and the company has not confirmed plans to open a Tucson store.

The Boise, Idaho-based grocery chain currently has no Tucson locations.

WinCo operates more than 140 employee-owned stores and is known for its warehouse-style stores, bulk food sections and low-price model.